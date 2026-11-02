Dia Mirza's ad for pollution-free Diwali snowballs into a controversy in India

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza has reacted to the criticism surrounding her video appeal for an eco-friendly Diwali, asking why anyone should object to a public awareness message recorded at the request of Mumbai's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), and in accordance with the Bombay High Court's directives.

Responding to the controversy after the civic body allegedly removed her video from its social media platforms, the actor said efforts to reduce air pollution should be welcomed as it is a matter of public health.

"Air pollution is an area of concern, and all efforts to reduce pollution should be welcomed because it's a matter of public health," she told ANI.

The development came after Ameet Satam, president of the Mumbai unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party, objected to the BMC's decision to feature the actor in its public awareness campaign. The BJP governs the west Indian state of Maharashtra, of which Mumbai is the capital, as well as the Union government at Delhi.

The campaign, Let's Avoid the Noise of Firecrackers and Multiply the Joy!, was launched by the BMC in accordance with the Bombay High Court's directives on restricting the use of firecrackers in public spaces.

It also featured video messages from several public figures, including actresses Mirza, Madhuri Dixit and Nishigandha Wad and cricketer Ajinkya Rahane.

However, following objections, the BMC allegedly removed Mirza's video from its social media platforms, while the videos featuring the other personalities remained available.

Satam took to X to express his objection to Mirza's inclusion in the campaign.

@mybmc We donât need lessons on how to celebrate #Diwali from @deespeak Our traditions are deeply rooted in our culture. — Ameet Satam (@AmeetSatam) November 1, 2026

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde was also critical of Mirza. "She cannot join in any other event organised by us, given that she trolls our PM Narendra Modi..."