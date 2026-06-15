'It's the men who have driven climate change': Why Dia Mirza is being trolled for the statement

Former Miss Asia Pacific, Dia Mirza is known to speak her mind irrespective of the consequences. Recently, the actress appeared on Soha Ali khan's podcast. As their conversation touched upon the issue of climate change, the actress did not mince her words to point out how patriarchy had played a role.

"It is the men in this world. It is the men who have driven climate change, and they are totally responsible for the chaos," the former Miss Asia Pacific-turned-actress said.

Mirza is also the goodwill ambassador of United Nations Environment Programme. In fact, she also appeared on Soha Ali Khan's podcast All About Her with environmentalist Arati Kumar Rao.

Mirza's comments aren't exactly made in a vacuum. In fact, a discipline called ecofeminism actually attempts to co-relate oppression of women with environmental crisis. This gives Mirza's comment a context, which has been absent in the clips that have been widely shared online.

Why are netizens unhappy about the statement?

Many social media users took to X to comment on their displeasure. Some pointed to the fact that celebrities leading extravagant lifestyles are themselves in no moral position to comment on climate change.

Meanwhile, others felt bringing gender into a universal problem like climate change could, in fact, trivialise the issue.

While there is no denying that climate change is, in fact, a complex issue, but Mirza herself is not a new voice on the subject. She has been working in this space for years and is associated with United Nations Environment Programme.