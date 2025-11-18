  • search in Khaleej Times
'Dhurandhar' trailer: Ranveer Singh brings the 'wrath of God' in Aditya Dhar's film

Fans got their first full look at the spy thriller, starring Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles

Published: Tue 18 Nov 2025, 2:14 PM

The trailer of the Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar was released on November 18 afternoon, giving fans their first full look at the spy thriller.

The four-minute-and-eight-second trailer introduces all key characters one after another. It begins with a brutal torture scene that brings in Arjun Rampal as "Angel of Death".

R Madhavan appears as the Indian spymaster Sanyal, who believes that entering enemy territory is the only way to stop the threat. Akshaye Khanna is seen as Rehman Dakait, a sharp and dangerous figure, while Sanjay Dutt joins the team of villains as SP Chaudhary Aslam.

In the latter part of the trailer, Ranveer enters as the man who is sent to counter them. That's followed by action scenes, gunfire and fast-moving shots.

"We wanted to create a feature presentation that's at par with any film in the world," Singh said in a statement. "Our attempt was to level up in every aspect of the cinematic process to create a film that we as Indians can be proud of."

"Aditya (Dhar, the director) has pitched it perfectly. It's an incredible and complex story, with world class technical execution and intense performances," Singh said. "We wanted to make an unapologetically Indian film that gets counted amongst the most elite instalments in this genre worldwide. I believe it is India's moment to shine on the global stage. And we aim to be at the heart of that moment and that phenomenon whilst honouring and staying true to our roots."

Dhurandhar is produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios and is directed by Aditya Dhar. The film is set to release in theatres on December 5, 2025.