‘Dhurandhar’ actor Sara Arjun to play Madhubala? Here’s everything we know so far

Sara Arjun may be stepping into the shoes of one of Hindi cinema’s most cherished legends. The Dhurandhar actor is said to have been finalised to play Madhubala in a biopic backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, with Jasmeet K Reen on board as director. While there has been no formal announcement from the makers yet, multiple reports suggest the project is moving forward with Sara as the face of the film.

According to these reports, the untitled biopic is being planned as a direct‑to‑OTT release rather than a traditional theatrical outing. The film will reportedly go on floors around mid‑2026, with an extensive schedule designed to recreate the visual texture of Hindi cinema’s golden era.

The narrative is expected to trace Madhubala’s journey from child artiste to eternal icon, while also delving into the emotional and health struggles that defined her life off screen.

This is being positioned as a landmark role for the 20-year-old actor, who has been earning steady attention with her recent work. Sara is expected to undergo a significant transformation to inhabit Madhubala’s world — from period-appropriate styling and hair to voice and diction coaching in line with the 1950s–60s setting.

Detailed look tests and costume trials are also said to be part of the prep, as the team attempts to recreate the old‑world charm associated with the star.

The casting of other key figures in Madhubala’s life, including actors who may portray Dilip Kumar and Kishore Kumar, is still under discussion. Names continue to float around, but nothing has been locked on that front yet.

For now, all eyes are on whether the makers will officially confirm Sara as their Madhubala and share a first look.

Until then, this remains one of the most closely watched biopic developments in Bollywood, a project that aims to introduce Madhubala’s magic to a new generation, with a young face bringing her story back into the spotlight.