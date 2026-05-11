'Dhurandhar 2' OTT release: Netflix UAE to stream extended 'raw' version

Dhurandhar 2 (Dhurandhar: The Revenge) is finally making the jump from cinemas to streaming and its OTT rollout is shaping up to be far from a standard digital release.

Instead, the Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller is arriving with two distinct versions: one for Indian audiences and a longer, more indulgent international cut for viewers overseas, including in the UAE.

After a blockbuster theatrical run globally, the film is now preparing to extend its momentum online with what is being positioned as a more 'raw' and immersive viewing experience. The OTT rollout is expected around mid-May 2026, with May 14 emerging as the most widely reported release date.

Where to watch it in the UAE

According to the official Netflix UAE listing, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is scheduled to stream on the platform from May 15. The streaming release carries the tagline Raw & Undekha and is expected to include an extended runtime of nearly 3 hours and 52 minutes, with additional footage and reportedly even longer end-credit sequences.

In India, multiple reports suggest that Dhurandhar 2 will stream domestically on JioHotstar from May 14, where audiences will receive the CBFC-cleared theatrical version currently playing in cinemas. That cut retains the pacing and edits approved for the big screen release.

Outside India, Netflix is expected to host the more expansive international version, functioning as a director’s cut with extended scenes and snippets that never made it into theatres.

For UAE viewers, this is the version to look out for. There’s no need for an Indian streaming account or an alternative workaround, as a standard Netflix UAE subscription should be enough to access the film once it drops internationally.

The UAE market has historically shown strong support for large-scale Hindi action spectacles and spy thrillers, particularly those driven by cinematic scale and star power.

For many viewers the UAE, who watched Dhurandhar 2 in packed multiplexes during international travels, the OTT release has become a much-anticipated opportunity to revisit the film in a more intimate setting, whether to relive its large-scale set pieces or spot more ‘peak detailing by Aditya Dhar’ moments that weren’t apparent in the first viewing.