Dharmendra dies: Actor's Instagram post on last film 'Ikkis' now viral

In what now stands as his final Instagram post, Bollywood icon Dharmendra shared the trailer of his upcoming film Ikkis on Instagram on October 29, 2025, just weeks before his passing at age 89. The post has since gone viral following news of his death earlier today.

Accompanying the trailer, Dharmendra wrote: “Woh Ikkis Ka Tha, Ikkis Ka Hi Rahega! Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films present #Ikkis, an untold true story of India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee - Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal directed by Sriram Raghavan.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The caption further read: "Share your #QissaAtIkkis because every legendary story starts young. In cinemas this Christmas, 25th December 2025!"

The film, directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films, explores the life of Lt. Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient. The cast also includes Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan.

This morning, the makers of Ikkis released a new poster featuring Dharmendra. In the movie, the actor brings a lifetime of grace and gravitas — an emotional powerhouse as the father of a 21-year-old immortal soldier. The movie is based on the true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee.

According to Indian media, actor Dharam was in poor health for a long time. Hema Malini and Esha Deol have arrived at the Pawan Hans Cremation Centre, as Dharmendra's last rites are currently underway. Media reports said an ambulance was seen leaving his residence, surrounded by high security.