Dharmendra not on ventilator, confirms family source

Rumours surrounding veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra’s health have been put to rest after sources close to his family confirmed that the 89-year-old star is not on ventilator support and is recuperating under observation at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital.

The actor, who will turn 90 in December, was hospitalised on October 31 for what his team described as a routine medical check-up. “There is absolutely no cause for concern. The actor is in good health and visits the hospital often for routine tests,” his team said earlier, according to a report in Screen by The Indian Express, adding that speculation likely arose after someone spotted him at the hospital.

On Monday, several reports claimed that Dharmendra’s condition had worsened and that he was on a ventilator, claims swiftly dismissed by sources close to his son Sunny Deol. “The whole ventilator news is fake. Dharmendra has been hospitalised for a week but he is not on a ventilator. Sunny visited him in the morning and returned. If something serious had happened, the entire family would have been there,” the source clarified, according to the report.

While unconfirmed reports suggested Dharmendra was admitted after complaining of breathlessness, his family maintains that the situation is not serious and that the veteran actor is recovering well.

The legendary star was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023) and will next appear in Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming war drama Ikkis, alongside Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia. The film is inspired by the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient.