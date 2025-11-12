Dharmendra discharged from hospital as family decides to take him home: Doctor

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra was discharged from a hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday morning.

According to PTI, his family had decided to take him home to continue his treatment, said the actor's doctor.

The 89-year-old has reportedly been in and out of hospital for weeks.

Earlier, Khaleej Times reached out to Dharmendra's family after reports of his death. The family said that the reports were false, and that he was responding well to the treatment at the hospital.

