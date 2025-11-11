Esha Deol, Hema Malini deny Dharmendra's death reports, blast media

Amid growing speculation about Bollywood actor Dharmendra's health, his wife, Hema Malini, and daughter Esha Deol dismissed false media reports claiming that the veteran actor passed away this morning.

Blasting media on speculations over Dharmendra's demise, Hema Malini, in a strong-worded tweet, wrote, "What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible."

Malini's reaction arrived on the heels of a clarification issued by their daughter, actor Esha Deol. The 44-year-old requested the media to respect her family's privacy during these difficult moments and called on the media to refrain from spreading false news while confirming that her father is "stable and recovering".

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Earlier on Tuesday, several media reports said that Dharmendra had passed away, and the 89-year-old actor was mourned in a tweet shared by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, but that tweet was later deleted.

Take a look at her post:

In the meantime, visitors have been arriving to check on Dharmendra's health since he was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Stars like Salman Khan, Govinda, and Ameesha Patel were spotted visiting the hospital on the evening of November 10, where his family members, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, grandchildren Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol, Malini, among others, were also present.