  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Nov 11, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 20, 1447 | Fajr 05:13 | DXB weather-sun.svg31.1°C

Esha Deol, Hema Malini deny Dharmendra's death reports, blast media

Esha Deol called on the public to respect the family's privacy during this difficult time

Published: Tue 11 Nov 2025, 8:10 AM

Updated: Tue 11 Nov 2025, 12:20 PM

Top Stories

Red Fort blast: National Security Guard investigates on site; more cities under high alert

Red Fort blast: National Security Guard investigates on site; more cities under high alert

Family in agony as Indian dad of three missing in Dubai for over two years

Family in agony as Indian dad of three missing in Dubai for over two years

How 3 Sharjah residents battled building fire before firefighters arrived

How 3 Sharjah residents battled building fire before firefighters arrived

Amid growing speculation about Bollywood actor Dharmendra's health, his wife, Hema Malini, and daughter Esha Deol dismissed false media reports claiming that the veteran actor passed away this morning.

Blasting media on speculations over Dharmendra's demise, Hema Malini, in a strong-worded tweet, wrote, "What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible."

Recommended For You

India trade delegation to visit Moscow as US tariffs hit exports

India trade delegation to visit Moscow as US tariffs hit exports

US envoy Jared Kushner in Jerusalem to press Gaza truce

US envoy Jared Kushner in Jerusalem to press Gaza truce

Smart FM and sustainability drive residential property management evolution in the Middle East

Smart FM and sustainability drive residential property management evolution in the Middle East

Join the global efforts against climate change, says UAE

Join the global efforts against climate change, says UAE

Rajiv Sharma of NLP Limited receives 'Best Leadership Training' award from Alleem Group

Rajiv Sharma of NLP Limited receives 'Best Leadership Training' award from Alleem Group

 

Malini's reaction arrived on the heels of a clarification issued by their daughter, actor Esha Deol. The 44-year-old requested the media to respect her family's privacy during these difficult moments and called on the media to refrain from spreading false news while confirming that her father is "stable and recovering".

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Earlier on Tuesday, several media reports said that Dharmendra had passed away, and the 89-year-old actor was mourned in a tweet shared by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, but that tweet was later deleted.

Take a look at her post:

In the meantime, visitors have been arriving to check on Dharmendra's health since he was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Stars like Salman Khan, Govinda, and Ameesha Patel were spotted visiting the hospital on the evening of November 10, where his family members, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, grandchildren Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol, Malini, among others, were also present.