Dhanush praises 'Predator: Badlands', calls it a tribute to "OG Predator" fans

Actor-director Dhanush is all praise for the latest release in the Predator franchise, Predator: Badlands, calling the movie a tribute to the "OG Predator" fans.

Predator: Badlands is directed by Dan Trachtenberg and is written by Patrick Aison. Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi play the lead roles in the film. The Hollywood film was released in India on November 7.

Taking to X, Dhanush shared his thoughts on the movie.

PREDATOR - badlands. WOW .. JUST WOW. A MARVEL .. A great tribute to OG predator fans. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) November 9, 2025

Badlands is the ninth instalment in the long-running franchise, which ignited with 1987's Predator, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as the mercenary known as Dutch.

Several sequels, reboots and crossover films include 1990's Predator 2, 2004's Alien vs. Predator, 2007's Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem, 2010's Predator with Adrian Brody and 2018's The Predator, led by Boyd Holbrook; they have had varying degrees of box office success.

The two prior instalments, 2022's Prey and this June's animated Predator: Killer of Killers, didn't play in theatres and landed on streaming platforms.

Predator: Badlands is based on a young Predator from an exiled clan which crash-lands on the hostile planet Genna and must prove himself worthy of the hunt.