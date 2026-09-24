Dhanush postpones ‘OM: Chapter 1’ to avoid box-office clash with Rajinikanth, Suriya films

Prior to the postponement, the film was bound to have a box office clash with Rajinikanth's upcoming sequel 'Jailer 2'

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 24 Sept 2026, 1:41 PM
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National Film Award winner Dhanush has postponed the release date of his upcoming film 'OM: Chapter 1' to avoid a box-office clash with superstar Rajinikanth and actor Suriya's films.

Dhanush penned a long note on his X handle to announce the delay of his upcoming film 'OM: Chapter 1'. It was slated to release in theatres on October 16. 

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Prior to the postponement, the film was bound to have a box office clash with Rajinikanth's upcoming sequel 'Jailer 2'. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and also stars Vidya Balan in the lead role. The movie is slated to release in theatres on October 15.

"In times like these, shifting the release of a film comes with its own set of challenges. Our superstar, Rajinikanth sir, the man whom we have all admired and worshipped over the years has his film arriving on October 15th, just a day before ours. Out of immense respect for him, we have decided to postpone the release of our film, OM, to a later date," wrote Dhanush. 

Along with this, the actor also announced that 'OM' will not release around Diwali as well to avoid the box office clash with Suriya's upcoming film titled 'Scene.'

"At the same time, we will not be arriving for Diwali this year either, as Suriya sir's film has already been announced for the same date. In all fairness, they announced their date first, and we strongly believe that big films should have a mutual understanding and respect each other's decisions, keeping the larger welfare of cinema and the industry in mind. We will announce our new release date very soon," said Dhanush. 

Suriya's upcoming film is slated to release in theatres on November 6. The movie is directed by Jithu Madhavan and also stars Nazriya Nazim, Naslen, Anandraj, Lal, Raj Priyan and others in prominent roles. The actor is set to play the role of a cop in the movie. 

As for Dhanush's 'OM', the movie is written and directed by Rajkumar Perisamy. The film also stars Mammootty in a prominent role.

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