Dhanush celebrates birthday with fans outside home, greets crowd and cuts cake

Actor Dhanush celebrated his birthday by greeting hundreds of fans who gathered outside his residence on Tuesday, thanking them for their wishes with a warm smile and folded hands.

The actor first stepped onto the balcony of his home to acknowledge the cheering crowd that had been waiting for hours to celebrate the occasion.

He later came downstairs to meet fans in person, shaking hands with several of them and cutting a birthday cake as supporters cheered. Many fans later expressed their excitement and happiness after meeting the actor.

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On the professional front, Dhanush will next star in Thamizh Murugan, directed by Vetri Maaran. The project marks the fifth collaboration between the actor and filmmaker following Polladhavan, Aadukalam, Vada Chennai, and Asuran.

The duo had previously announced Vada Chennai II: Anbuvin Ezhuchi, although work on that sequel has yet to begin.

Thamizh Murugan is written by Arivumathi, with music composed by Sai Abhyankkar. The makers have not yet announced a release date.

Dhanush also has OM in the pipeline. The film, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, stars Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, and Sreeleela alongside Dhanush.

The film's music has also been composed by Sai Abhyankkar. OM is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on October 16, 2026.