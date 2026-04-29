Look: 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' viral popcorn handbag comes to Dubai cinemas

Dubai cinemas are rolling out the red carpet early for The Devil Wears Prada 2, kicking it off with special 11pm screenings from April 29, ahead of the global release on May 1.

Set almost 20 years after the original, the sequel reunites Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci as Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel, this time against the backdrop of a high-stakes, modern media landscape where print is fighting to stay relevant.

But while fashion fans are already gearing up for the much-awaited sequel, it’s not just the film that’s turning heads.

VOX Cinemas are also rolling out the ‘Miranda Special’ popcorn bag, which is a Prada-inspired, handbag-style bucket that’s been making waves online.

Designed like a chic accessory with a gold pitchfork heel charm, the limited-edition piece feels straight out of Miranda Priestly’s world.

Priced at Dh275, these bags are already popping up across social media feeds, with fans calling it the most fashionable cinema ‘snack’ upgrade yet.

And that’s not all (no pun intended).

The cinema chain is going all in on the film’s high-fashion vibe with themed experiences, starting with Ladies Nights running from April 30 to May 10 at Mall of the Emirates and City Centre Mirdif.

Each Ladies Night package comes with popcorn, a signature mocktail and a brownie à la mode, alongside curated beauty bags featuring cult-favourite brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Benefit, KIKO Milano and ULTA. It’s a full-on glam experience designed to mirror the film’s ethos.

So, from collectible popcorn bags to glam-filled cinema nights, Dubai cinemas are clearly leaving no stone unturned to make this a memorable moment for fashion and cinema lovers.

And honestly, Miranda Priestly would expect nothing less!