'The Devil Wears Prada 2' in UAE: Early screenings, watch parties to check out

The UAE is about to get its very own Runway moment and we’re so here for it. With The Devil Wears Prada 2 finally landing in cinemas, the city (and its neighbours) are leaning all the way into their inner Miranda Priestly with themed screenings, girls’ nights and pre-release meet-ups.

From early screenings in Dubai to ladies’ nights and watch parties, here’s how the UAE is turning this release into a full-blown fashion film moment:

Be the first to watch The Devil Wears Prada 2 in Dubai

Reel Cinemas is giving Dubai first dibs on the sequel, with advance booking now open across locations like Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina Mall and The Springs Souk.

A promo campaign promises that The Devil Wears Prada 2 is “taking over the big screen” from April 29, with midnight shows from 11pm so you can catch it before the wider global May 1 rollout.

Plus, premium formats like Dolby Cinema and Platinum are also available in select venues for those who want their fashion with extra flair.

Where: Reel Cinemas (Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina Mall, The Springs Souk and other UAE locations)

When: Early shows and midnight screenings from April 29

A glam Ladies’ Night at the movies

If your ideal cinema plan looks like a girls’ night with a dress code, Roxy Cinemas has turned The Devil Wears Prada 2 into its movie of the month for a special ROXY Ladies edition.

The ladies-only screening packages in their Platinum lounges come with reclining seats, popcorn delivered straight to your seat, unlimited mocktails in the lounge and a main course served during the film, making it feel more like a chic dinner party than a regular night at the movies.

Where: Roxy Cinemas Platinum lounges at Boxpark, The Beach JBR, City Walk and Dubai Hills Mall

When: May 5

A cosy throwback watch party before the sequel

If you’re more in the mood for a comfort rewatch than diving straight into the sequel, a trio of women-led communities has your back.

'House of Sorority', 'Endless UAE' and 'Women Who Thrive' are teaming up for a cosy screening of the original The Devil Wears Prada to give you the cinematic equivalent of a group hug (with popcorn!)

Where: Reach out to communities' Instagram pages for exact venue details

When: April 22, 7pm

An Abu Dhabi screening with post-movie chats

And if you’re based in the capital, you truly don’t have to worry about FOMO. Abu Dhabi’s Cinema City Starlight in Marina Mall is also part of the action, with a May 1 screening meet-up at 8pm, giving you a chance to celebrate the much-awaited sequel.

Organised by The Social Club, this outing is sure to make for an ideal option if you’re looking to meet fellow movie buffs from the ‘I Heart Miranda Priestly’ club.

Where: Cinema City Starlight, Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi

When: May 1, 8pm