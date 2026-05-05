All eyes on 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' stars as they bring couture drama to Met Gala 2026

Fresh off a whirlwind of press appearances, the stars of The Devil Wears Prada 2 brought high fashion and cinematic flair to the Met Gala 2026, which took place on Monday, May 4, embracing this year’s “Fashion Is Art” theme with striking, detail-driven looks.

A post shared by 20th Century Studios on Tuesday, May 5, captured the cast’s presence at the event, with the caption: “This fashion is art. The Devil Wears Prada 2 is now playing, only in theaters.”

Among those spotted on the red carpet were Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, and Simone Ashley, each interpreting the theme through bold couture choices.

Hathaway’s look stood out for its artistic detail. The dress, created for Michael Kors, was hand-painted by artist Peter McGough, turning the garment into a literal canvas. The piece also carried a personal connection, with McGough noting his long-standing relationship with the designer.

Blunt opted for a structured black ensemble layered with delicate pearl detailing, while Ashley leaned into a metallic, sculptural silhouette that echoed the evening’s focus on form and craftsmanship.

Tucci, meanwhile, kept it classic in a sharply tailored tuxedo, offering a contrast to the more experimental looks around him.

The appearance comes as the cast continues to promote the newly released sequel, with Hathaway recently stepping off back-to-back press tours for the film and her upcoming project, Mother Mary.

Notably absent from the Met Gala this year was Meryl Streep, whose portrayal of Miranda Priestly remains central to the franchise’s legacy.