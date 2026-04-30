'The Devil Wears Prada 2' review: The sequel that holds mirror to the worlds of journalism and fashion

The Devil Wears Prada came out exactly 20 years ago, and since then, it has built a legacy that still holds strong. So, going into The Devil Wears Prada 2, the expectations were high. Sequels usually struggle to match the original, especially when the first film becomes iconic across generations.

But this time, it actually delivers.

Director: David Frankel

Starring: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci

Rating: 3/5

The movie carries on the story of Andy, Miranda, Emily, and, of course, Nigel. It answers what fans have been wondering for years: what really happened after Andy threw that phone and walked away. Directed by David Frankel, the film stays focused and does not try to do too much.

What stands out is that it never loses the plot. It sticks to Andy’s journey, still a journalist, still trying to balance her career and who she wants to be. And somehow, she finds herself pulled back into the world of Runway again. That same pressure, that same environment, it is all there, but it feels more mature this time.

Seeing the characters again after all these years feels natural. The film does a good job of showing how they have changed, without making them feel different. Andy still carries that determination, while Miranda still controls every room she walks into.

The dynamic between Andy and Miranda is still one of the strongest wins of the film. It is not exactly the same, but that contrast stands firm. They challenge each other in a way that keeps the story moving. And you can see how their relationship has evolved over time.

One thing that did not fully land was Andy’s character shifts. There were moments where she felt a bit too goofy, almost like she had not fully grown into the person she was projecting to be.

Considering it has been 20 years, and she is now a journalist who has built a life beyond New York, you would expect her to carry herself with more confidence and control. Instead, in some scenes, she still reacts in a way that feels closer to her younger self. It does not take away from the story completely, but it stands out, especially when compared to how much the other characters seem to have evolved.

Also, the details. The film really pays attention to small things, things only someone who has watched the first movie more than once would notice. From the dialogue to the styling, everything feels intentional. It does not rely only on nostalgia, but it knows exactly when to use it.

And of course, the fashion. This time, every scene feels like a runway, but with more intention. The looks are not just bold; they reflect exactly where each character is in their lives.

Andy’s wardrobe stands out. It feels more structured and put together, less about trying to fit in and more about knowing her place. There is a quiet confidence in the way she dresses now, which shows how much she has grown since the first film.

Miranda remains sharp as ever, but there are subtle shifts. The tailoring is still precise, the silhouettes still strong, but there are softer elements that come through in certain moments. It adds depth without changing who she is.

Even Emily’s looks lean more into power dressing, clean lines, statement pieces, nothing excessive but still commanding. It matches her evolution in the story.

What makes it work is that nothing feels random. Every outfit has a purpose. It reflects control, pressure, or growth depending on the scene. The fashion is not just there to look good, it is part of the storytelling, and it carries the same weight it did in the first film.

The film also introduces some new faces, including Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu, and Tracie Thoms, who add fresh energy to the story without taking away from the core cast.

A quick appearance by Lady Gaga was the cherry on top. It was not too much, just enough to add something fresh to the film.

But one of the biggest highlights was is, unsurprisingly, Meryl Streep. This time, she shows different shades of Miranda. There are moments when you see a bit of vulnerability, something we did not really get before. It adds more depth to the character without taking away from her strong presence.

The film also resonates in a different way. Andy is still trying to figure things out even after 20 years, and that feels real. It is not perfect, but it makes sense.

For me, as a journalist in my 20s, the film hits another layer. It puts the industry itself into focus, how journalism is changing, how it is fighting the algorithm, how newspapers are slowly turning into thinner pages. At one point, Andy says, “I used to write for people to turn the page, and now I write for people to click.” That line alone says a lot, and it is hard not to relate to it.

Overall, the film does not try to outdo the first one. It just continues the story in a way that makes sense. And that is exactly why it works.