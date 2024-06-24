E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Devi Sri Prasad on India tour

His upcoming project is called 'Pushpa 2'

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 11:58 AM

Last updated: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 11:59 AM

Indian National-award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad opened up about his India tour and spoke about his upcoming project, Pushpa 2.

He said, "Just now have announced my India tour because in all these years I was performing all over the world. A lot of people have been asking when it will happen in India. So, I was also waiting to announce this India tour and right now I announced."


He said, "I will be performing in different states and cities in India and after coming to Assam I thought maybe we should do something in Assam and maybe we should plan to do a concert in Assam using all the local talent ..."

Devi Sri Prasad has several upcoming projects including Pushpa 2: The Rule and Kanguva.


ALSO READ:



More news from Entertainment