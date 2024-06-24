Devi Sri Prasad on India tour

Coughlan is being trolled for an alleged ‘Photoshopped waist’
Indian National-award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad opened up about his India tour and spoke about his upcoming project, Pushpa 2.
He said, "Just now have announced my India tour because in all these years I was performing all over the world. A lot of people have been asking when it will happen in India. So, I was also waiting to announce this India tour and right now I announced."
He said, "I will be performing in different states and cities in India and after coming to Assam I thought maybe we should do something in Assam and maybe we should plan to do a concert in Assam using all the local talent ..."
Devi Sri Prasad has several upcoming projects including Pushpa 2: The Rule and Kanguva.
