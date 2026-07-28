Indian cinema icon Dev Anand's son Suneil Anand passes away at 70

Legendary Indian actor Dev Anand's son Suneil Anand has passed away, his family announced on Tuesday. He was 70.

Anand's niece, Gina Narang, shared a statement on behalf of the family.

"With heavy hearts, our family mourns the passing of Suneil Anand. We are comforted by the outpouring of love, prayers, and support, for which we are truly grateful. We kindly request privacy as we navigate this difficult time together," the statement read.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

Suneil has acted in films like 'Anand aur Anand' (1984), 'Car Thief' (1986), 'Main Tere Liye' (1988), and 'Master'. His first directorial venture, 'Master', a martial arts film, was released in 2001.

The family did not disclose the cause of death.

He was the son of Dev Anand and Kalpana Kartik.

Further details are awaited.