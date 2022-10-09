Designer Lara Ali on her modest and modern fashion fusion

The Dubai-based Jordanian designer recently showcased her latest collection at a fashion show in the city

by Husain Rizvi Published: Sun 9 Oct 2022, 12:13 PM

Lara Ali has a vision; her fashion brand of apparel being distributed across Middle East, and parts of Europe and North America. That's the goal set by the Dubai-based Jordanian fashion designer for her label in the next five years.

And she's well on her way to accomplishing that goal.

Lara, who studied in Rome, has been a part of the local fashion scene for a while now. She creates modest fashionwear with a touch of modernity, a fusion which aims to keep pace with trends in women's fashion.

Lara recently showcased some of her designs at Fashion Factor, one of the biggest fashion competition in the Middle East which was held on September 30.

And Lara was elated to have judges and audience see and "appreciate" her latest collection. "I realised that all my efforts, time, and energy proved me right," she tells City Times, "High quality (fashionwear) for an eclectic modern lady with and intention to be modest and to shine everyday."

"I think the entire creative and productive processes explain that my vision for fashion can go over the standard that we are born with. You can really find your true self as a consumer in small brands like mine, made with passion and with the help of true professionals, respecting fair trade, gender equality and with no over production which is bad for our environment," she added.

Check out pictures from the fashion show:

Lara was "speechless" having attended the fashion event which has hosted more than 35 designers from different countries in the presence of globally renowned designers like Amato, Hani ElBeheiry, Michael Cinco, and more.

We are speechless when it comes to describe this event that hosted more than 35 designers from different countries in the presence of Global Designers like Amato, Hani ElBeheiry , Michael Cinco. The cherry on the ice for Lara was a surprise performance by Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen. "It was a very successful event by all means," she says, giving a shoutout to Thomas Sherif, who managed and organised this year's Fashion Factor. "He has put an extra miles and efforts to make it happen the way we witnessed it. The event has really added value to me and my brand in terms of exposure, networking and cooperation with international designers and more."

We caught up with Lara to discuss more about her vision for the Lara Ali fashion brand.

Excerpts from the interview:

You've been in the fashion industry for quite some time now. How do you see the local fashion scene evolve from the way it was when you started out?

I am sure that fashion will continue to move into a very clear direction of inclusivity and fair opportunities. And Dubai has now the authority to be one of the fashion capital in the Asian continent. I am sure as a Dubai-based designer and fashion founder, I am in the perfect moment to live the revolution of the fashion system here and I am witnessing the growth of a new mindset of acceptance and innovation. SS23 fashion weeks in Milan, New York and London are proofs that we are ready to execute out of the box and be free of judgement.

From your initial days to right until now, what is that one thing that has kept you going in the field of fashion?

I had a vision, and this vision as an entrepreneur makes sense if it is based on a personal story. I couldn’t find clothes that were representing ladies like me; who want to feel modest and follow the trends, but not buy only from famous brands. I created fashion based on a need, and this need and passion will always be next to me to advice me in good and difficult times for my business.

Modesty and Modernisation: What is the aim of this fashion fusion?

The aim of this fusion is to provide women the type of modest clothing that keeps pace with fashion and trends. There's a large market for this type of clothing which cannot be underestimated. It has positively influenced the vision of many designers. This is the goal of the Lara Ali brand; a combination of modesty and modernity for independent and determined women.

Dubai has, over the years, upped its fashion game. What is your take on the current fashion scene in the city?

Dubai has been generous in opportunities and is the only city in the Asian continent that can be considered worth of attention because it is international, gives power to Arab designers like me, makes you feel home as well as let's you embrace different cultures with no limits. The D3 district and the fashion clubs that are founded in Dubai are showing that the city will grow immensely in its fashion sense in the next five years.

Tell us about your latest creations/projects.

My latest collection is called Zuhur which means flowers in English. Flowers take us back to childhood; who hasn't made a flower garland while surrounded by people we love? Zuhur is inspired by my days with my family, when we looked at nature, took walks among flowers, and made garlands. The smell of the garland, its shape, the method of picking flowers, the way it works, all of it is still in my mind. Zuhur is attractive, has strength and confidence and spreads happiness exactly like the pieces of this collection that was made for strong, attractive and confident women. And that woman spreads happiness to all those around her. I chose fabrics containing flowers and inspired by their colours.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

I see Lara Ali brand being distributed in Middle East, Europe and North America. I think those markets are ready to wear Lara Ali for what it is my vision now. I am planning on some exciting projects in the region and to join some more events to face and overcome challenges for myself as an entrepreneur and a fashion founder.

Who is that one designer who continues to inspire you?

I am inspired by any beautiful design and innovation. There are many international designers, I like their designs, but there are also creative designs by small designers. I adore any beautiful piece that has creativity and spirit.

Which celebrity, according to you, will fit perfectly into the Lara Ali brand?

I love Queen Rania’s (of Jordan) style. Her ability to balance precious Middle Eastern culture with western charm is truly admirable. Her modern elegance makes her a perfect bridge between two worlds, and one cannot help but admire how her graceful refinement perfectly reflects her sincere personality.