'Desi' bling in Dubai? Netflix teases new reality show on Indian elite in UAE

Imagine if every cast member on Dubai Bling was Indian — and even more extravagant.

That's precisely what Netflix is bringing viewers soon with "Desi Bling," a reality series set in Dubai that follows the ultra-wealthy Indian elite living in the emirate.

"All that glitters is gold. And diamonds. And Desi Bling," the streaming platform teased in its caption for the show, which promises to be packed with drama and spectacle.

The series features prominent personalities including billionaire businessman Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group, with a net worth of over Dh5 billion, alongside popular television actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. The show follows these stars as they enter the high-stakes society of wealthy Indian expats in Dubai, where alliances shift, relationships crack, and gossip becomes currency.

According to the teaser, Sajan emphasised that "success and power" unite the diverse cast, despite their different backgrounds.

Also featured is Satish Sanpal, a UAE-based entrepreneur, whose introduction sets the tone: "Money is not considered God, but it's not less than God either."

The full cast includes Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Satish Sanpal, Tabinda Sanpal, Rizwan Sajan, Adel Sajan, Sana Sajan, Pamala Serena, Dyuti Parruck, Iryna Kinakh, Alizey Mirza, Lailli Mirza, and Janvee Gaur.

Created and produced by Different Productions, the show is executive produced by Mazen Laham with Marcel Dufour as showrunner. The series was announced today at Netflix India's "Next on Netflix India 2026" event, with a release date to be announced.