‘Desi Bling’ drops teaser packed with gold, and Dubai luxury ahead of May 20 premiere

Dogs eating caviar, towering stacks of gold, luxury cars, and drama “as tall as the Burj Khalifa”, Netflix India has unveiled the first teaser for its upcoming reality series Desi Bling, set to premiere on May 20.

The streaming platform shared the teaser on Monday morning, May 11, with the caption: “Prepare yourself for drama as tall as the Burj Khalifa. Bling City has it all. Watch Desi Bling, out 20 May, only on Netflix.”

Set against the backdrop of Dubai’s ultra-luxury lifestyle, the show brings the lives of wealthy Indian expats to the screen, offering a glimpse into a world where fortunes, friendships and rivalries unfold under constant spotlight.

The teaser hints at lavish parties, designer fashion, private jets and extravagant displays of wealth, including scenes featuring nearly 40kg of gold and even dogs being served caviar.

Among the personalities featured in the series is billionaire businessman Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group, alongside television actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash.

The series follows the stars as they navigate Dubai’s elite social circles, where alliances shift quickly, relationships are tested and gossip often becomes currency.

Also featured is UAE-based entrepreneur Satish Sanpal, whose line in the teaser sets the tone for the series: “Money is not considered God, but it's not less than God either.”

The full cast includes Satish Sanpal, Tabinda Sanpal, Adel Sajan, Sana Sajan, Pamala Serena, Dyuti Parruck, Iryna Kinakh, Alizey Mirza, Lailli Mirza and Janvee Gaur.

Created and produced by Different Productions, the series is executive produced by Mazen Laham, with Marcel Dufour serving as showrunner.