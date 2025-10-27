Demi Moore says Tom Cruise was 'embarrassed' by her pregnancy in early 1990s

Actor Demi Moore recently recalled an experience from the early 1990s while working with Tom Cruise on A Few Good Men.

The Hollywood star shared that Cruise seemed "embarrassed" during pre-production of the film because she was pregnant at the time.

According to People, the 62-year-old actor, while speaking at the New Yorker Festival, said she was about eight months pregnant with her daughter Scout Willis when she began reading lines for the movie alongside Cruise and director Rob Reiner.

"I think Tom was quite embarrassed," Moore recalled. "I actually felt okay about it. I was moving around, though, right? But I could tell he felt that it was a bit awkward."

The Ghost actress, who shares three daughters: Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, with ex-husband Bruce Willis, said that at the time, many women in Hollywood felt they had to choose between their careers and motherhood.

"It's one of the many things, for me, that I just felt didn't make sense. And so I challenged that to say, you know, 'Why not? Why can't you have both?'" she said, as quoted by People. "But with that, I think, came a lot of pressure I put on myself to, in a sense, prove that it was possible."

Moore shared that she became "a bit of an overachiever" while trying to balance her acting career and pregnancy.

"I look back at that time now, and I go, 'What the (expletive) was I thinking?' And what was I even trying to prove? But it wasn't as supported as it is today," the star said. "You know, to be breastfeeding and then blocking and rehearsing a scene."

Revealing that she also felt pressure to get in shape for the role before giving birth, Moore said, "I was going to be in a military uniform, and probably overly anticipated and started working out and trying to get in shape even before she was born."

She added, "I did a two-and-a-half-hour hike the day my water broke. I did a 24-mile bike ride, and then was dancing at a reggae club -- hence why she came two-and-a-half weeks early."

A Few Good Men, released in 1992, was based on Aaron Sorkin's play and starred Cruise, Moore, and Jack Nicholson. The film was a major success and remains one of the most iconic courtroom dramas in Hollywood.

Demi Moore will next be seen in Stranger Arrivals, an epic romance from See-Saw Films, co-starring Colman Domingo.