Demi Lovato to perform in Dubai next month

The singer will be taking the stage at Coca-Cola Arena

Photo: Reuters

By CT Desk Published: Thu 16 Feb 2023, 9:10 AM Last updated: Thu 16 Feb 2023, 9:18 AM

Calling all Lovatics! Singer Demi Lovato will belt out her most popular hits at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on March 18, the venue announced today in an Instagram post.

Lovato, who went from child actor to music superstar, is known for hits like Skyscraper, Cool for the Summer and many more. Her latest single, Still Alive, releases March 3.

She last performed in Dubai at RedFestDXB in 2017.

Tickets for her March 18 gig are on sale now at coca-cola-arena.com