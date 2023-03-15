Demi Lovato, Jason Derulo gigs, St. Patrick's Day celebrations and more: 15 ways to spend the upcoming weekend in UAE

From music to art and food, there is plenty to do in the country over the next few days

By CT Desk Published: Wed 15 Mar 2023, 5:52 PM Last updated: Wed 15 Mar 2023, 6:14 PM

Calling all Lovatics!

Singer Demi Lovato will belt out her most popular hits at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on March 18. Grammy-nominated Demi has been a driving force in the music industry for over a decade and fans are eagerly awaiting her return to Dubai. Fans of Demi Lovato can expect an unforgettable high-energy performance filled with her greatest hits, including Sorry Not Sorry and Cool for the Summer. She is also known for her powerful messages of self-love, body positivity, and mental health awareness, which have resonated with fans worldwide. Tickets are available at coca-cola-arena.com

Head over to Springfest

Get ready to celebrate all things British at Reform Social & Grill's annual food and hops festival, Springfest, on March 17 and 18!

Heavily inspired by British cuisine, you'll find dishes like sliders, fish & chips, and vegetarian options at the festival-style ‘street’ food stalls. Quench your thirst with multiple beverage stands and pop ups that will be dotted throughout the venue. Enjoy live music performances on both days and engage in fun sports activities like football, tennis, and volleyball. Keep the kids entertained with a bouncy castle, arts & crafts, face painting, a roaming magician and balloon character-making. Are you a football fan? Catch all the games and matches on the giant screens set up for the day! Priced at Dh200 and kids between 6 and 15 can enter for Dh40 (redeemable against food and beverages). Call 04 4542638 to book.

Indulge in a St. Patrick’s Day brunch

Guests are invited to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with loved ones at Jumeirah Golf Estates, where a special evening brunch is set to transport you straight to the heart of Ireland.

Taking place at the Earth Terrace, the St. Patrick’s Day brunch is set to showcase the best of Irish cuisine with a host of traditional dishes and beverages. To ensure the holiday is celebrated in true Irish style, a live Irish band is set to perform while kids are kept busy with a line-up of fun and entertaining activities. March 17, 5-8pm. Call 04 5877777.

Try a collaborative art workshop

ZOE Modern Greek Kouzina at Marsa Al Bateen in Abu Dhabi is uniting local artists and creatives for a very special event. The vibrant Greek restaurant is teaming up with Dubai-based artist Dina Khataan to host an interactive art workshop that invites guests to create their own beautiful paintings of Greek island landscapes.

Dina will guide participants through how to use vibrant resin and fluid mixes to mimic the bold colours and sun-kissed coastlines of the idyllic Greek islands. Guests will be taught how to master some of the artist’s most striking trademark techniques, and then take away their finished masterpiece to display in their own homes. March 18, 10am-2pm. Packages are priced between Dh350 and Dh550.

Experience Majid Al Mohandis live in concert

Renowned Iraqi singer and composer Majid Al Mohandis, known for hits like Tenadeek, Bedoon Asmaa and Tehebak Rouhi, will enthrall fans with his memorable tunes at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on March 17. Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets on Platinumlist.

Don’t miss The Ultimate Paddy’s Fest

McGettigan’s is presenting The Ultimate Paddy’s Fest at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, headlined by rock stars The Script as well as Irish favourites like The Coronas, Mundy and Lea Heart.

This picture taken on April 10, 2018 shows Irish singer-songwriter Danny O'Donoghue performing during a concert in Jakarta.

Enjoy food trucks, beverages and non-stop entertainment. Get concert tickets at Dh349 or upgrade to a concert & brunch package. Visit mcgettigans.com/thescript

Groove to DJ Bliss and friends

DJ Bliss is set to entertain fans by headlining a show at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena on Sunday, March 19, becoming the first-ever Emirati DJ to do so.

A star of Dubai Bling, DJ Bliss will be accompanied by familiar faces from the popular reality show to dance the night away. The show begins at 7pm. Tickets are available at coca-cola-arena.com

Check out The Beach Reveal

American singer-songwriter Jason Derulo will belt out his popular hits as a headliner at The Beach Reveal, where guests can expect a day filled with surf, sand, and the hottest tunes played all day long.

At Wane Beach, Radisson Beach Resort Palm Jumeirah. For table bookings and prices, contact 052 8842570.

Listen to John Cleese

Catch legendary comedian, actor and writer John Cleese at Dubai Lynx on March 14 at Madinat Jumeirah, Jumeirah Beach Road. Cleese will be at the Global Stage from 12:30-1:10 to share key ideas about creativity.

Drawing on his lifelong experience as a writer, Cleese will share insights into the nature of creativity and offer advice on how to get your own inventive juices flowing. Go to https://www.dubailynx.com/festival

Enjoy the Sakura Festival at Izakaya

Spring is coming to Izakaya and it’s bringing a shower of cherry blossoms with it. The Japanese venue located within JW Marriott Marquis is having a three-day Sakura Festival celebration complete with a specially curated set Bento Box menu offering an authentic taste of Japanese cuisine.

The set menu features succulent favourites such as steamed edamame, miso soup, seaweed salad, classic sushi rolls such as the delectable California Rolls, Salmon Avocado, Sake Aburi as well as other delicious options that are guaranteed to tantalise everyone’s taste buds. For dessert, enjoy delicious Seasonal Fruits or the Green Tea Mochi made with rice cake and green tea ice cream perfect for ending your meal on a sweet note. From March 16-18, 6pm onwards. Priced at Dh245 for food and Dh395 with beverage pairing. Call 04 4143000.

Watch a dance spectacle

The Sharmila Dance Extravaganza will feature a wide array of dance styles, including Hip-Hop, Contemporary, Classical Ballet, Street Jazz, Afro Jazz, Dancehall, Latin and Bboying. March 17,18, and 19 at The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates. Tickets are priced at Dh110, available from https://tickets.virginmegastore.me/

Enjoy two concerts in Sharjah

Sharjah Art Foundation is hosting a series of concerts, performances and recitals as part of Sharjah Biennial 15, till May 27.

A self-taught musician, Boubacar Traoré’s guitar sounds reflect both the influence of the kora, a West African stringed instrument, and the blues of the southern United States.

Musical influences from the Sahara, Maghreb and West Africa come together in the work of Noura Mint Seymali. On March 17 and 18 respectively at The Africa Hall. Book at sharjahart.org or on-site at the venue.

LOL with Kunal Kamra

Looking to cheer yourself up? Comedian Kunal Kamra will bring the laughs with his show ‘So Called Comedian’ in Season 5 of ‘Funny Side Up’ at Dubai Auditorium, Dubai College, on March 18. Tickets on Platinumlist.

Groove to HipHop Pinoy Beat

Three renowned Pinoy hip-hop acts, Shanti Dope, Skusta Clee (pictured) and Flow G, will perform on March 19 at Dubai World Trade Centre, Exhibition Hall 8. Tickets from Dh145 are available on Platinumlist.

Enjoy St. Patrick’s Day at Riverland

Kick-start St. Patrick's Day with live outdoor entertainment, unlimited food and drinks and breathtaking waterfront views at The Keg.

Guests can enjoy live entertainment from local bands as they enjoy classic homemade Irish dishes including Irish beef stew, Colcannon potatoes, Shepherd’s pie as well as an outdoor BBQ station serving delicious smokey wings, beef ribs and chicken drumsticks. A live station is also available for those who want to create their very own burgers. March 17 and 18, 6-9pm. To book, call 800 AMAZING (2629 464).