Demi Lovato announces release date of ninth album, 'It's Not That Deep'

Singer Demi Lovato has announced her ninth album, It's Not That Deep, releasing October 24 via DLG Recordings/Island Records, according to Variety.

The singer has already been teasing her next dance-pop era with the release of her single tracks, Fast and Here All Night. Demi Lovato's next album is executive-produced by Zhone and will feature 11 tracks.

"This music is a perfect reflection of where I'm at today. I had such an incredible time making this album with Zhone, and it was such a freeing experience to let loose and have fun with it," said Lovato in a release.

"With my past eras, I often wrote cathartic music about heavy topics that I needed to process. When I got back in the studio this time around, those songs just weren't resonating anymore because I'm not in that place in life. I'm happy, I'm in love, and I just want to enjoy life and have fun. I realised it's not that deep anymore, and that became the ethos for this album. It's Not That Deep is meant for late nights and dancefloors, and I can't wait for you all to dance with me," added Lovato.

The singer shared the announcement on her Instagram handle on Monday.

Fast was the first track from the singer's ninth album, which was released a month ago. The song comes with a bold music video, where Lovato walks confidently through a backdrop of burning cars, singing the chorus: "I wanna go fast / I wanna go hard / I wanna go anywhere, anywhere you are." It marks Lovato's return to her pop roots after exploring a rock sound on her previous album, Holy Fvck.

Lovato last released her album Holy Fvck in 2022, a rock-inspired record that peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200. Following its release, she headed out on a 34-date tour featuring opening acts Dead Sara and Royal & the Serpent.

Outside of music, Lovato recently appeared in the film Tow alongside Rose Byrne, Octavia Spencer, and Simon Rex.

The movie premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in June. Next, she'll release a cookbook, One Plate at a Time: Recipes for Finding Freedom With Food, out March 31, 2026, reported Variety.