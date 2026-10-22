Diljit Dosanjh’s October 30 concert in India faces a roadblock

Delhi Police deny permission to event citing security concerns and other related threats

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 22 Oct 2026, 3:56 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh’s fans may have to wait longer to see him perform in India, as the Delhi Police have denied permission for his scheduled October 30 concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium due to security concerns.

The singer’s show, part of his Aura India Tour, reportedly did not receive security clearance after police reviewed the request to organise the event. 

Recommended For You

Viral video on indecent act in Makkah that led to 2 executions is 'misleading'

Viral video on indecent act in Makkah that led to 2 executions is 'misleading'

No delivery date: Tesla's Roadster opens for UAE bookings from Dh210,000

No delivery date: Tesla's Roadster opens for UAE bookings from Dh210,000

E-911: UAE's fourth highway from Dubai-Sharjah border to RAK to have up to 16 lanes

E-911: UAE's fourth highway from Dubai-Sharjah border to RAK to have up to 16 lanes

Emirates Global Aluminium restarts half of smelting cells at Al Taweelah smelter

Emirates Global Aluminium restarts half of smelting cells at Al Taweelah smelter

UAE National Day holidays: How to use annual leave to get 5-day break

UAE National Day holidays: How to use annual leave to get 5-day break

 

According to a letter reportedly addressed to ticketing platform BookMyShow by the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Delhi, the request could not be approved due to threat-related inputs, security requirements during the festive season and other law and order concerns.

The decision comes as fans were looking forward to watching the Punjabi singer perform live in the national capital.

Dosanjh has performed at several major venues across the world, including Madison Square Garden in New York and Wembley Stadium in London. He also became the first Punjabi artiste to headline and sell out Wembley Stadium.

Further details about the impact of the decision on the tour schedule were not immediately available.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Emirates Global Aluminium restarts half of smelting cells at Al Taweelah smelter

2

Viral video on indecent act in Makkah that led to 2 executions is 'misleading'

3

Dubai announces new speed limits on 5 major roads from November 1

4

'No threat': UAE says working to verify 'smell of fuel', reduce unusual odours in several areas

5

One resident killed, 8 injured in attack on King Fahd Airport: Saudi authority