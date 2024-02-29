Deepika-Ranveer, Varun-Natasha: Bollywood couples that are expecting babies soon

Published: Thu 29 Feb 2024, 10:17 PM

It's baby season in Bollywood! From pregnancies to birth announcements, fans' social media feeds have been filled with stars sharing their joy at this next stage in their lives.

Let's take a look at some of the announcements made over the last few weeks, and the aesthetic ways in which the stars shared glimpses into their happiness with the public.

1. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh

The latest announcement that took the Internet by storm was made by power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. A simple, minimalist, and pastel poster was shared by Padukone on her Instagram account.

It featured the words 'September 2024' – indicating the expected delivery date – with illustrations of children's clothes and shoes forming the border of the image.

In less than half an hour, the post received more than 650,000 likes and thousands of comments.

2. Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal

Actor Varun Dhawan posted the news about his wife's pregnancy on Instagram as well.

The 36-year-old actor posted a picture with Natasha, a fashion designer, showing off her baby bump. 'We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love. #myfamilymystrength,' Dhawan wrote in the caption.

3. Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar

Actor Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar are all set to embrace parenthood.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2021, announced the news of pregnancy at the trailer launch of their film Article 370.

Interacting with media, Aditya said, "Our baby is on its way."

Yami is reportedly five-and-a-half months pregnant. Her delivery is due in May 2024.

4. Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announced their pregnancy via Instagram as well. The actors took the creative route, first posting the equation '1 + 1 = 3', and then a romantic picture of the two with a pregnancy emoji at the side.

The caption of their post read, “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world"

