Deepika Padukone's warm gesture wins 'Jawan' actress' heart

by CT Desk Published: Wed 13 Sep 2023, 11:39 AM

Ridhi Dogra, known for her role of adopting Shah Rukh Khan's character in the Atlee-directed film Jawan, has frequently expressed her delightful experiences working on the project. Jawan also features the Bollywood star Deepika Padukone in a special cameo appearance. During a recent discussion with Zoom, Ridhi shared a touching anecdote from the set that exemplified Deepika's kindness and generosity.

In their conversation, Ridhi disclosed that on the day Deepika was shooting for Jawan, she arrived on set accompanied by her entire team, who gathered behind the monitor. As the shoot progressed and the atmosphere became more relaxed, personal conversations began. Initially, to honour Deepika's privacy, Ridhi chose to sit behind her. However, Deepika quietly and graciously moved her chair to sit beside Ridhi. The actress added that she was "deeply touched by her solidarity and gratitude that we are actors together.”

In Jawan, Ridhi Dogra portrayed the character of Kaveri, a jailer and the adoptive mother of SRK's character, Azaad. In a prior interview with India Today, she admitted that she initially had reservations about accepting the role of SRK's mother. “I’ll be honest, I was very nervous about taking this up, but I didn’t know any better. I didn’t understand if I should do it, or I should not do it. The only thing I saw in it was that it was challenging for me. That’s the only thing that pushed me to do it.”

Jawan, which premiered on September 7, achieved an extraordinary milestone by crossing the Rs300 crore mark within just five days of its release. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film's earnings continued to surge, with a noteworthy Rs30 crore collected on Monday, bringing its total domestic earnings to an impressive Rs316.16 crore. Today, Jawan is set to surpass the Rs 600 crore mark in worldwide gross earnings.

