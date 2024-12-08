Deepika Padukone teaching Diljit Dosanjh Kannada goes viral

Actress Deepika Padukone stole the show at Diljit Dosanjh's Bengaluru concert on Friday, and fans can't stop talking about it.

The Piku actress who made her first public appearance after giving birth not only attended the concert but also joined Dosanjh on stage and gave him a quick Kannada lesson.

In a video shared on his Instagram account, Dosanjh spotted Padukone in the audience and gave her a warm shoutout before calling her on stage.

"We've seen her on the big screen, so beautiful. She's made a place in Bollywood on her own. You should be proud, we are all proud," he said.

Deepika added more to the excitement as she grooved with Dosanjh to his song Lover.