Deepika Padukone shares glimpse into life as new mum

Deepika Padukone (Photo by AFP)

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 11:31 AM

Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh embraced parenthood with the arrival of their first child, a baby girl, last week.

Padukone was recently discharged from the hospital. The couple took their newborn home, marking their first public appearance since the joyous event.

Following the birth of their daughter, Padukone made a heartwarming update on her Instagram bio, reflecting her new role as a mother.

Her bio now reads, "Feed. Burp. Sleep. Repeat," providing fans with a charming glimpse into the daily routine of their new family life.

The announcement of their baby's arrival on September 8 was shared through a touching post on social media, where the couple expressed their delight with the message, "Welcome Baby Girl 8.9.2024. Deepika and Ranveer."

The post quickly garnered a flurry of congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities alike.

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor commented, "Congratulations mommy and daddy from Saifu and Beboo...God bless the little angel," while Ananya Panday expressed her joy with, "Baby girl! Congratulations."