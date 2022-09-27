Deepika Padukone rushed to Mumbai hospital: Report

Bollywood: Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Rampal's 'Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness' completes shooting
The film which also stars Paresh Rawal is expected to release in 2023
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on Monday night was rushed to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai, India, entertainment portal Pinkvilla has reported.
The report further states that the Om Shanti Om star underwent numerous tests at the hospital which took almost half a day. Deepika had complained of uneasiness, and was immediately hospitalised after facing a difficult situation.
A few months ago in Hyderabad, Deepika had an increased heart rate while filming for Project K alongside Prabhas. Pinkvilla reported. The actress, at the time, opted for a health check-up at Kamineni Hospital.
On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Gehraiyaan next to Siddhant Chatuvedi and Ananya Panday. She has Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathaan as her next, which also stars John Abraham in a key role. The film is slated to hit theatres next year in January. Deepika will also be seen in Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan, and Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.
