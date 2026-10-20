Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share second daughter's name and first family photo

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have introduced their second daughter to the world and her name is Devi Padukone Singh.

The Bollywood couple shared the news in a joint Instagram post on Dussehra, posting their first family photograph featuring newborn Devi and elder daughter Dua. In the intimate image, Deepika holds the baby while Ranveer cradles Dua, who is seen planting a kiss on her little sister.

Keeping their message heartfelt, the couple wrote, “Of Love & Abundance… Devi Padukone Singh | देवी पादुकोण सिंह.”

The reveal comes a month after Deepika and Ranveer announced the arrival of their second baby girl on September 19. At the time, the couple had shared a minimalist post with the words “Welcome baby girl”, along with a tiny footprint and the date of birth, choosing to keep further details private.

This is also the first time fans have been given a glimpse of the four as a family. Coordinated in elegant ivory and gold ensembles, the picture has been warmly received online, with fans and industry friends flooding the comments section with love for the new parents and their daughters.

Their latest family photograph has since received an outpouring of love on social media, with fans and industry friends congratulating the couple and showering their two daughters with blessings.

Actress Dia Mirza commented, "Blessings and love to Devi and Dua ♥️✨", while designer Masaba Gupta wrote, "So much love." Casting director Shanoo Sharma also joined in, commenting, "Khushiya (happiness) ❤️❤️❤️."

Devi joins big sister Dua Padukone Singh, whom the actors welcomed in September 2024. The couple had earlier explained that Dua, which means prayer, was chosen because she was the answer to theirs.