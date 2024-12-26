Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share a glimpse of daughter Dua's first Christmas

The post featured a close-up of their Christmas tree adorned with three personalised baubles
Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh (L) and his wife Deepika Padukone. Photo: AFP
Power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated a truly special Christmas this year, marking their first festive season with their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh.
On December 25, 2024, Padukone took to Instagram to share a heartwarming glimpse into their family celebration.
The post featured a close-up of their Christmas tree adorned with three personalised baubles, each engraved with the names of the family members: Ranveer, Deepika, and Dua.
Padukone captioned the post with an emotional note: "(evil eye and red heart emojis) My heart is full (evil eye and red heart emojis)."
Earlier this week, the couple also shared a special moment with the paparazzi, officially introducing their daughter to the world.
They graciously invited photographers to their home, with the request that no pictures be taken during the meeting, as they wished to protect their daughter's privacy for now.
The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their daughter on September 8, 2024.
