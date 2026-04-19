Baby number 2: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy

In a moment that quickly took over social media, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have announced that they are expecting their second child.

The couple shared the news through a simple yet intimate Instagram post on Sunday, featuring their daughter Dua holding a pregnancy test kit. The understated reveal, centred around their toddler, struck a chord with fans and celebrities alike.

The couple welcomed Dua in September 2024, making her just over a year and a half old. The choice to centre the announcement around her, rather than themselves, added a personal layer that resonated widely across social media.

Within minutes, the comments section filled with reactions from industry names and fans. Messages from actors like Bhumi Pednekar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu added to the momentum, alongside thousands of congratulatory notes.

The announcement also renewed attention on the couple’s relationship timeline. The pair, who began dating in 2013 after working together on Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, tied the knot in November 2018 in a private ceremony at Lake Como, Italy.

They were also seen in the UAE in late 2025, when they appeared together in Abu Dhabi as part of a tourism campaign.