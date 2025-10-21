Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh drop first photos of daughter Dua on Diwali

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Deepika Padukone posted a carousel of photographs of her family — including her daughter — for the first time.

Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone welcomed their daughter Dua in September 2024, just over a year ago. Since then, the couple has maintained a relatively low-profile publicly.

Dressed in a bright red, both mother and daughter dazzle in the photographs as they smile at each other. Singh on the other hand looks sharp in a cream kurta-pyjama, paired with an elegant gold necklace.

These photographs have quickly taken the internet by storm, garnering over 1.2 million likes in just over half an hour. Take a look at the adorable clicks, below: