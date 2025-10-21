  • search in Khaleej Times
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh drop first photos of daughter Dua on Diwali

These photographs have quickly taken the internet by storm, garnering over 1.2 million likes in just over half an hour

Published: Tue 21 Oct 2025, 8:36 PM

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Deepika Padukone posted a carousel of photographs of her family — including her daughter — for the first time.

Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone welcomed their daughter Dua in September 2024, just over a year ago. Since then, the couple has maintained a relatively low-profile publicly.

Dressed in a bright red, both mother and daughter dazzle in the photographs as they smile at each other. Singh on the other hand looks sharp in a cream kurta-pyjama, paired with an elegant gold necklace.

These photographs have quickly taken the internet by storm, garnering over 1.2 million likes in just over half an hour. Take a look at the adorable clicks, below: