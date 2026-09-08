Deepika Padukone shares new pregnancy photos as daughter Dua turns 2

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have shared new photographs from the actress’ second pregnancy as their daughter Dua celebrates her second birthday.

The couple posted a series of black-and-white family portraits on Instagram on Tuesday, September 8. The images show Padukone displaying her baby bump while posing with Singh and their daughter.

“Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings,” Singh wrote in the caption, tagging his wife.

The post quickly received millions of likes, with actors including Akshara Haasan and Ayushmann Khurrana among those responding to the family photographs.

Padukone and Singh had already announced in April that they were expecting their second child. The latest post offers a new glimpse of the pregnancy rather than serving as its announcement.

The actors welcomed Dua, their first child, on September 8, 2024. They later revealed that her name means “prayer”, saying she was the answer to their prayers.

Padukone and Singh married in November 2018 in ceremonies held at Lake Como, Italy.