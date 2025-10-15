  • search in Khaleej Times
Deepika Padukone lends voice to Meta AI in six countries

Meta AI is an AI-assistant embedded in Meta's social media applications, which include Instagram and WhatsApp

Published: Wed 15 Oct 2025, 11:37 PM

"Are you ready?" Deepika Padukone says, as she announces that her voice is now the new voice of Meta AI.

Meta AI is an AI-assistant embedded in Meta's social media applications, which include Instagram and WhatsApp.

“Okay, so this is pretty cool, I think! I’m now part of Meta AI and you can chat with my voice in English across India, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. Try it and let me know what you think!” Padukone wrote in her post.

The announcement represents a major milestone for both the actor and the platform. The actor is now one of the first Indian celebrities to lend her voice to an AI assistant. Watch her video announcement below:

In her film career, Deepika was most recently seen in Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, which achieved significant box-office success. Soon, she will reunite with Shah Rukh Khan in Siddharth Anand’s King, which is their first collaboration since the blockbuster Pathaan. The duo has earlier shared screen space in Chennai Express, Happy New Year, and Jawan.