Deepika Padukone to play Ranbir Kapoor's mother in 'Brahmastra'?

After watching the film on OTT, fans confirmed Deepika's role as Shiva's mother Amrita

By ANI Published: Wed 9 Nov 2022, 2:23 PM Last updated: Wed 9 Nov 2022, 3:20 PM

All the speculations around the role of Ranbir Kapoor's mother Amrita in Ayan Mukerji's Barhmastra Part 2- Dev came to an end after the film's OTT version gave away a clear glimpse of Deepika Padukone.

Brahmastra: Part One Shiva, which was released on September 9 and started its journey in the OTT world from November 4.

Some fans, who had watched the film in theatres, claimed that they spotted Deepika in the film. While others, who watched it in 2D, said the actress wasn't visible at all.

But the OTT version has cleared all doubts. Deepika can be seen in one of the scenes, where she is seen holding baby Shiva in her hands. This scene comes just after the interval.

After watching the movie on Hotstar, fans confirmed it is Deepika and they flooded the social media with comments.

Here is Deepika Padukone's glimps from bhramastra part one - shiva ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0PWHvSznhp — horny sanera (@FilesDeepika) November 3, 2022

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The storyline of Brahmastra follows Shiva, a DJ, who learns about his strange connection with the element of fire. He also holds the power to awaken the Brahmastra, a supernatural weapon that is said to be able to destroy the universe, capable of destroying creation and vanquishing all beings. On the other hand, Junoon, the queen of dark forces is also on a quest to get hold of the Brahmastra.

Shah Rukh Khan had a cameo in the first part. If reports are to be believed, the second part will feature Ranveer Singh. It will be interesting to see how the Astraverse develops in the sequel to Brahmastra and beyond.

The film gathered positive responses from the audiences worldwide at the box office.