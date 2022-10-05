Deepika Padukone is a stunner at Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week show

She was among the many celebrities who attended the event

By AP Published: Wed 5 Oct 2022, 12:35 PM Last updated: Wed 5 Oct 2022, 12:41 PM

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone was among the many celebrities who attended Louis Vuitton's Spring-Summer 2023 show on Tuesday.

She wore a beige dress with padded shoulders and ruffled skirt, black knee-high boots and styled her hair in a slick do.

The funfair lights at Louis Vuitton shone as brightly as the starry front row Tuesday for the vibrant and infectious spring collection from Nicolas Ghesquiere that capped Paris Fashion Week.

Dramatic bursts from a tribal drum echoed across the storied cobbles of the Louvre, leading guests to a surreal world of circus mirrors, Las Vegas lights and myriad lattices of tent-like red latex -- where clothes were blown up.

If Nicolas Ghesquiere raised excitement with the circus-like set that curved like a theater in the round, the fun designs did not disappoint.

This season, the 51-year-old Louis Vuitton designer let his childhood imagination run wild with the theme of blowing up.

Giant zippers accompanied even bigger Monogram “hand”-bags, humongous bow collars, clown-like buttons and enormous unfurling leather sections that evoked the hit movie Honey I Shrunk The Kids.

Beyond the obvious gimmicks, there were some accomplished looks in the colourful and youthful collection that was also a playful, contemporary take on regal dress.

Blown up Elizabethan collars -- or were they lifebuoys? -- were given a sporty revamp on loose, ruched gowns and black stomping boots. Elsewhere, the Renaissance collar silhouette traveled down the body playfully on another look at hip level.

There was method in the madness -- the designs’ sheer vibrancy giving a coherence to the collection as a whole.

Ghesquiere perhaps went too far with a leather print series of blown-up zippers, but stand out pieces like an embroidered multicoloured apron dress surely made up for it.

Janet Jackson and Lea Seydoux

Pop icon Janet Jackson looked the model of calm as the cameras jostled around her inside the former royal palace’s oldest courtyard, the Cour Carre, amid the dazzling set lights.

Jennifer Connelly breezed through backstage. Lea Seydoux posed for photographers near fashion’s richest CEO, Bernard Arnault of LVMH, and House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock soaked up her new found fame -- a recent addition to the front row crowd.