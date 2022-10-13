Deepika Padukone indirectly quashes marriage trouble rumours on Meghan Markle podcast

Deepika Padukone

By ANI Published: Thu 13 Oct 2022, 8:47 AM Last updated: Thu 13 Oct 2022, 8:56 AM

Deepika Padukone recently appeared on Meghan Markle's podcast. The podcast covered various topics but one particular segment managed to grab everyone's attention.

Deepika indirectly quashed all rumours suggesting trouble in her marriage and confirmed that all is well with Ranveer.

While talking to Meghan on the podcast, Deepika said, "My husband was at a music festival for a week and he has just come back home. So, he is gonna be happy to see my face," said Deepika.

Well, it does come across as respite for the couple's fans who were distraught after hearing rumours about their split.

Last month, social media was abuzz with rumours about their separation. And while both the actors didn't bother to comment on it, they indulged in PDA on Instagram.

Last week, Ranveer took to social media and shared pictures of his hot pink look. From pants to shirt, shoes and shades, Ranveer was dressed in pink from head to toe.

Ranveer's photos have garnered several reactions. His wife also dropped a comment."Edible," she wrote.Ranveer replied to Deepika with a kiss emoji.

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, after dating for six years.

Recently, several reports went viral, claiming that the two have hit a rough patch in their relationship.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, which also stars John Abraham. The action drama is set to hit theatres on January 25, 2023. Deepika will be also seen in The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan and in a Pan-India film Project-K along with south actor Prabhas. She also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan in her kitty.