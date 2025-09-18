  • search in Khaleej Times


Deepika Padukone dropped from 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel

In a statement, the production house Vyjayanthi Movies said they parted ways with Padukone after "careful consideration", adding that the film deserves a higher level of "commitment"

Published: Thu 18 Sept 2025, 12:48 PM

It seems that actor Deepika Padukone is facing a rough patch when it comes to big projects.

After multiple reports earlier this year suggested that she was replaced in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, the actress has now officially been dropped from another major film: the sequel to Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD.

The production house Vyjayanthi Movies took to its X account on September 18 to make the announcement.

In their statement, the makers mentioned that they decided to part ways with Padukone after "careful consideration", adding that a film like Kalki deserves a higher level of "commitment".

"This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. A film like Kalki 2898 AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works," the statement read.

The decision has come as a surprise to many fans, as Padukone was one of the lead stars of the first part, alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan.

In May, there were reports that she had been replaced in Prabhas's Spirit, directed by Vanga. Shortly after, the makers confirmed that Animal actress Triptii Dimri had joined the cast.

Now, Padukone is said to be teaming up with Allu Arjun for Atlee's upcoming film, tentatively titled AA22xA6. This will mark her first project with Arjun and her second with Atlee, after 2024's Jawan, which featured Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. ANI