Deepika Padukone bakes cake for daughter Dua's first birthday

Nothing says love like a homemade cake, and actor Deepika Padukone proved just that as she celebrated her daughter Dua's first birthday in the sweetest way possible.

The actor, who welcomed Dua Padukone Singh with husband Ranveer Singh on September 8, 2024, took to Instagram to share a picture of a chocolate cake she baked. Deepika captioned the picture, "My love language? Baking a cake for my daughter's first birthday!"

Fans quickly filled the comment section with wishes and love. One wrote, "Lot's of love to my li'l Dua." Many others sent blessings for the little one.

Deepika and Ranveer, who married in 2018, introduced their daughter's name during Diwali last year. They wrote, "Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers."

Though the couple once invited the paparazzi to meet their daughter, they have held back from releasing her pictures, choosing instead to share them on their own terms.

Deepika will next appear in director Atlee's sci-fi film with actor Allu Arjun, tentatively titled AA22 x A6, produced by Sun Pictures. This marks her first project with Allu Arjun, and her second with Atlee, after the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan.

Ranveer Singh, meanwhile, is set to appear in Aditya Dhar's upcoming film Dhurandhar, with his first look recently unveiled. The film is scheduled to release on December 5, 2025.