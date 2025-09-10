  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Sep 10, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 18, 1447 | Fajr 04:45 | DXB partlycloudy.png39.2°C

Deepika Padukone bakes cake for daughter Dua's first birthday

The Bollywood actor, who welcomed her daughter with husband Ranveer Singh a year ago, took to Instagram to share a picture of a chocolate cake she baked

Published: Wed 10 Sept 2025, 11:26 AM

Top Stories

Why the Dubai school commute takes 40 minutes, and what’s being done about it

Why the Dubai school commute takes 40 minutes, and what’s being done about it

UAE: 11 unlicensed domestic worker hiring agencies closed in Abu Dhabi

UAE: 11 unlicensed domestic worker hiring agencies closed in Abu Dhabi

AI impact on UAE jobs: Most firms restructure teams, avoid layoffs

AI impact on UAE jobs: Most firms restructure teams, avoid layoffs

Nothing says love like a homemade cake, and actor Deepika Padukone proved just that as she celebrated her daughter Dua's first birthday in the sweetest way possible.

The actor, who welcomed Dua Padukone Singh with husband Ranveer Singh on September 8, 2024, took to Instagram to share a picture of a chocolate cake she baked. Deepika captioned the picture, "My love language? Baking a cake for my daughter's first birthday!"

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Dubai: Sheikh Zayed Road gets new lane as RTA finishes expansion project

thumb-image

Flood-hit India, Pakistan face rising basmati prices amid crop losses

thumb-image

England coach Tuchel wary of Serbian threat in World Cup qualifier

thumb-image

UAE telecom firm du announces sale of 342 million shares

thumb-image

UAE: In a first, Ajman to host Big Bad Wolf this year; prices to start from Dh2

 

Fans quickly filled the comment section with wishes and love. One wrote, "Lot's of love to my li'l Dua." Many others sent blessings for the little one.

Deepika and Ranveer, who married in 2018, introduced their daughter's name during Diwali last year. They wrote, "Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers."

Though the couple once invited the paparazzi to meet their daughter, they have held back from releasing her pictures, choosing instead to share them on their own terms.

Deepika will next appear in director Atlee's sci-fi film with actor Allu Arjun, tentatively titled AA22 x A6, produced by Sun Pictures. This marks her first project with Allu Arjun, and her second with Atlee, after the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan.

Ranveer Singh, meanwhile, is set to appear in Aditya Dhar's upcoming film Dhurandhar, with his first look recently unveiled. The film is scheduled to release on December 5, 2025.