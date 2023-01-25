Deep Money talks latest release 'Munda Sexy' in Dubai

The Punjabi rapper dropped into the Khaleej Times office to discuss the track as well as the city's appeal to emerging music talents

Photo: Shihab

by Husain Rizvi Published: Wed 25 Jan 2023, 4:56 PM Last updated: Wed 25 Jan 2023, 5:04 PM

There's no doubt Dubai has become the hub for all sorts of talents. Be it musicians, artists, or even actors, the city is a place that unites us all and provides an international stage for creatives, old and new, to showcase their work.

And while they're at it, they end up making Dubai their second home, a place they keep coming back to. Among such creatives is Punjabi rapper Deep Money, famous for hits like Heeriye from Race 3 and 2011's popular party anthem Dope Shope featuring Punjabi music veteran Honey Singh.

Deep considers Dubai home, he says, it is like the city has got everyone and everything. "In this city, you can share the table with people from different countries and connect professionally," he says in a conversation with City Times during his visit to the Khaleej Times office recently. "I am really happy that people from all over the world come to Dubai, especially people from India and Pakistan, and they are doing superb stuff here. I love to work with everyone, it doesn't matter if they're from Pakistan or Bangladesh, if they sing or write well, I'd love to work with them. And that is the system here (in Dubai), you can sit, eat, and talk with everyone. There are no barriers or boundaries here."

Deep, whose real name is Amandeep Singh, is slated to perform at an undated concert in Dubai in February. Audiences can expect everything at the concert, he says, from dance music to love and sad playlists. Deep, in 2023, is associated with VKR music label and they're now working on different kinds of music for all types of audiences.

Earlier this month Deep, in association with the music label, released his newest track Munda Sexy. "The journey begins from here," he says, "My EP is coming very soon, and some international collaborations as well. We are also introducing some new artists on our label and I am really happy that we are doing good."

The music video on YouTube has already garnered around 5 million views. The lyrics are penned by Ravish Khanna. "Most songs talk about the beauty of women, but Munda Sexy is different," Deep said. "We're talking about the guys here. Most singers are praising only women in their songs, but Munda Sexy is for all the guys out there. It is a song about the guys who after their work hours, 10am-6pm, get ready to party."

Deep has got a lot of exciting projects lined up this year, especially since his association with VKR music label. To reiterate, the rapper is set to release his newest EP soon, which will be titled Blessed 666. Deep will also be seen collaborating with Kamal Khan, an Indian musician mostly known for his work as a playback singer in Bollywood films.

"Our major focus is to make a mark in this industry with the name of VKR music," he said. "And it is going pretty well. We also plan on bringing many international talents as well as working with other Bollywood musicians."