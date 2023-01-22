Day after asking 'Who is Shah Rukh Khan', Indian minister receives 2am call from Pathaan star

Chief Minister of State assured SRK over the protests and vandalism against his upcoming film

By Agencies Published: Sun 22 Jan 2023, 5:11 PM

A day after Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of the Indian state of Assam, asked 'who is Shah Rukh Khan' when reporters raised questions on violence at a theatre where SRK's 'Pathaan' will be released, Sarma on Sunday said he has spoken to the superstar and assured him over the protests against his film.

Sarma wrote on Twitter that he has spoken to the Hindi film actor who expressed concerned about the violence. He said SRK called him in the wee hours over "an incident" that occurred at a theatre in the state.

"Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during the screening of his film," Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet on Sunday.

He assured that the state government would act if any incident of law-and-order violation is reported. "I assured him that it's the duty of the state govt to maintain law and order. we will enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents," he added.

"Action will be taken, if law and order is violated. So far, I have not received any complaints from the cinema hall owners or the makers of the film. If there's been any incident, Shah Rukh Khan, himself, should have called me up. If he does so, I will look into the matter," the Assam CM further said.

On Friday, reacting to violence by a rightwing outfit in Assam against the release of Khan starrer 'Pathaan', Himanta Biswa Sarma said he doesn't know Shah Rukh Khan neither is he aware of the movie 'Pathaan'. Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Sarma said, "Who is Shah Rukh Khan? Why should we care? We already have many Shah Rukh Khans?"

Earlier on Friday, he said people should instead talk about the release of Assamese film 'Dr Bezabaruah 2'. "I have not heard about any movie by the name of 'Pathaan' and neither do I have any time for it," CM Sarma said.

Several rightwing protestors stormed into a cinema hall in Assam's Narengi on Friday, vandalising property and burning down posters of 'Pathaan'.

Earlier, on January 5, members of the same rightwing outfit allegedly created a ruckus at Alpha One Mall in Ahmedabad's Vastrapur, wrecking property and tearing down posters of the movie.

'Pathaan' has been mired in controversy ever since Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra objected to one of its songs -- 'Besharam Rang'.

Mishra had said, "The costumes in the song, at first glance, are objectionable. It is clear that the song of the film 'Pathaan' has been shot with a dirty mindset."

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25.

