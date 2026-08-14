David Letterman to interview Matt Damon, Julia Roberts in Season 7 of 'My Next Guest'

The sixth season of the show is currently up for an Emmy for outstanding hosted nonfiction series or special

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 14 Aug 2026, 1:56 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

David Letterman is set to interview Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, Jimmy Kimmel and Alex Honnold in Season 7 of his Emmy-nominated show 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman', reported Variety.

The sixth season of the show is currently up for an Emmy for outstanding hosted nonfiction series or special.

Recommended For You

Iran says Strait of Hormuz is under its control: Fars news

Iran says Strait of Hormuz is under its control: Fars news

Why UAE residents will still feel summer heat after rise of Suhail star in August

Why UAE residents will still feel summer heat after rise of Suhail star in August

Two Adnoc vessels attacked in Hormuz; US says can keep 'indefinite' naval blockade

Two Adnoc vessels attacked in Hormuz; US says can keep 'indefinite' naval blockade

New UAE music fees: Businesses could pay up to Dh50,000 a year

New UAE music fees: Businesses could pay up to Dh50,000 a year

UAE holidays: Rabi Al Awwal moon spotted; Prophet's birthday revealed

UAE holidays: Rabi Al Awwal moon spotted; Prophet's birthday revealed

 

Netflix shared the announcement on their Instagram handle today. Sharing glimpses from the shoot, the makers wrote, "Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, Jimmy Kimmel and Alex Honnold will spotlight their lives and careers in Season 7 of MY NEXT GUEST NEEDS NO INTRODUCTION WITH DAVID LETTERMAN, premiering later this year."

According to the outlet, 'My Next Guest' has aired 31 episodes across six seasons and four specials, hosting esteemed interview subjects including Barack Obama, Tina Fey, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jay-Z, Robert Downey Jr., Volodymyr Zelenskyy, John Mulaney, Michael B. Jordan, Miley Cyrus, Caitlin Clark, Billie Eilish and Adam Sandler.

The series has received eight Emmy nominations across its six seasons, winning one in 2024.

Executive producers of the series are Tom Keaney and Mary Barclay for Worldwide Pants; and Justin Wilkes, Michael Steed, Isabel Richardson and Yolanda T. Cochran for Jax Media/Imagine Entertainment.

The producers are Tommy Alter, John Nemeth and Hunter Speese for Jax Media/Imagine Entertainment. The show is produced by Jax Media/Imagine Entertainment and Worldwide Pants, Inc.

According to Variety, Damon is deep into his press tour for the soon-to-be awards-heavy 'The Odyssey,' while Roberts is not currently promoting a project. Kimmel is on summer break between seasons of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!,' and surely the two outspoken late-night hosts will discuss CBS' cancellation of 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.'

Matt Damon was last seen in the film The Odyssey, which was directed by Christopher Nolan. It also starred Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway and others in the lead roles.

The movie was a massive hit at the box office. It is also set to be released in China, reported Variety.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Iran says Strait of Hormuz is under its control: Fars news

2

Why UAE residents will still feel summer heat after rise of Suhail star in August

3

'We will keep it': Trump says US has total control over Strait of Hormuz

4

'Thank you, Dubai Police': Mother recalls 1am call to check on 17-year-old daughter

5

Two Adnoc vessels attacked in Hormuz; US says can keep 'indefinite' naval blockade