David Jonsson to play T’Challa’s son in 'Black Panther 3', Marvel confirms at Comic-Com

Marvel Studios has announced that British actor David Jonsson will play the adult son of T’Challa in Black Panther 3, with the anticipated sequel set to release in theatres on December 15, 2028, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The announcement was made during Marvel Studios’ Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, where studio president Kevin Feige and director Ryan Coogler also revealed that the film will be shot in 70mm.

Jonsson, who will take on the mantle of Black Panther in the sequel, was introduced on stage to loud cheers and chants of “Wakanda Forever” from fans.

“Thank you to this amazing family that I have the honour and privilege and the blessing to join,” Jonsson said.

The actor will portray the grown-up son of T’Challa, the character made iconic by the late Chadwick Boseman. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ended with the reveal that T’Challa had a young son with Nakia, played by Lupita Nyong’o.

Marvel has not explained how the character will appear as an adult in the new film. However, Black Panther 3 is scheduled to arrive after next year’s Avengers: Secret Wars, potentially setting up the character’s evolution within the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Jonsson has quickly become one of Hollywood’s rising stars, earning acclaim for his performances in Alien: Romulus, The Long Walk and the first two seasons of Industry, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Black Panther franchise began with the 2018 blockbuster starring Boseman as King T’Challa alongside Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett. The film grossed more than $1.3 billion at the global box office and became the first superhero film to receive an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture.

Boseman was originally expected to return for a sequel before his death in 2020 following a private battle with colon cancer. Marvel later reworked the story, with Letitia Wright’s Shuri taking on the mantle of Black Panther in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Released in 2022, the film earned more than $850 million worldwide and received five Academy Award nominations, winning one Oscar. Bassett also became the first actor to receive an Academy Award nomination for a performance in a Marvel film.

The Black Panther 3 announcement was among the biggest reveals during Marvel Studios’ Comic-Con presentation. The panel also featured Ryan Gosling, who confirmed he will star as Ghost Rider in a standalone Marvel film directed by Shawn Levy.