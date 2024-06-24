David Henrie, Selena Gomez to reunite for 'Wizards of Waverly Place' sequel

Published: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 12:38 PM Last updated: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 12:39 PM

David Henrie, known for his role as Justin Russo in the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place, teased a heartfelt reunion with his co-star Selena Gomez in the upcoming revival of the show.

In an interview obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Henrie discussed the sequel series on Disney+, where he reprises his role as Justin Russo, now navigating life as a mortal alongside his family.

The plot thickens when Alex Russo (played by Gomez) introduces a young wizard named Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown) into Justin's life, leading him to mentor the aspiring magician.

Reflecting on working with Gomez again after more than a decade since the original series ended, Henrie expressed his excitement and admiration, saying, "It was awesome. We didn't want it to end. It was great. She's so good. She has such a quick wit that's only gotten stronger."

Henrie also hinted at scenes in the revival that will resonate deeply with fans of the original series.

"We have a couple scenes that I think will choke up the original fans of the original show, and they're really touching, and they went really well. So, I'm excited for you to see it," he said.

While Jake T. Austin, who played their on-screen brother Max, may not be returning for the sequel series, Maria Canals-Barrera and David DeLuise will reprise their roles as Russo parents, Theresa and Jerry.