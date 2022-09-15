David Harbour cast in 'Gran Turismo' video game adaptation

Directed by Neill Blomkamp, the film is based on a true story

By ANI Published: Thu 15 Sep 2022, 10:13 AM Last updated: Thu 15 Sep 2022, 10:15 AM

Hollywood actor David Harbour of Stranger Things fame is all set to star in Sony and PlayStation Productions' upcoming video game adaptation of Gran Turismo.

According to Variety, the adaptation, set to release on August 11, 2023, will be directed by Neill Blomkamp, the filmmaker behind sci-fi hits like District 9, Elysium and Chappie.

The Gran Turismo video games, which have sold more than 80 million copies worldwide, are a series of racing games that date back to 1997, with the most recent entry, Gran Turismo 7 which launched in March 2022.

Variety has reported that the movie's logline is as follows: "Based on a true story, the film is the ultimate wish fulfilment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional race car driver."

The screenplay has been penned by Jason Hall and Zach Baylan with the movie being produced by PlayStation Production's Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan, Doug Belgrad and Dana Brunetti.

Harbour most recently appeared as Jim Hopper in Netflix's Stranger Things Season 5 and will return for the final season. Harbour will also star in Marvel's team-up film Thunderbolts, reprising his Black Widow superhero Red Guardian, Universal's holiday thriller Violent Night, and HBO's My Dentist's Murder Trial, as per Variety.