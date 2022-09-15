David Harbour cast in 'Gran Turismo' video game adaptation

Media reports say Dicaprio and Hadid were seen together on Saturday night at an exclusive party at a loft in Soho
Hollywood actor David Harbour of Stranger Things fame is all set to star in Sony and PlayStation Productions' upcoming video game adaptation of Gran Turismo.
According to Variety, the adaptation, set to release on August 11, 2023, will be directed by Neill Blomkamp, the filmmaker behind sci-fi hits like District 9, Elysium and Chappie.
The Gran Turismo video games, which have sold more than 80 million copies worldwide, are a series of racing games that date back to 1997, with the most recent entry, Gran Turismo 7 which launched in March 2022.
Variety has reported that the movie's logline is as follows: "Based on a true story, the film is the ultimate wish fulfilment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional race car driver."
The screenplay has been penned by Jason Hall and Zach Baylan with the movie being produced by PlayStation Production's Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan, Doug Belgrad and Dana Brunetti.
Harbour most recently appeared as Jim Hopper in Netflix's Stranger Things Season 5 and will return for the final season. Harbour will also star in Marvel's team-up film Thunderbolts, reprising his Black Widow superhero Red Guardian, Universal's holiday thriller Violent Night, and HBO's My Dentist's Murder Trial, as per Variety.
Media reports say Dicaprio and Hadid were seen together on Saturday night at an exclusive party at a loft in Soho
The robber took some items from the victim and fled in a car that was waiting in the parking lot, said Officer Jeff Lee, a police spokesperson
The event exceeded 10 million viewers in 2018, and had 21.8 million viewers in 2000 — a level it will probably never reach again
Aryan has shared his first public endorsement of a brand.
The 'Sacred Games' actor talks about her debut song, and upcoming Hollywood and Bollywood projects
He was among the world's most acclaimed film directors, known for classics like 'Breathless' and 'Contempt'
He shared how he was inspired by the 'Darlings' star.
She called the actor a 'powerhouse of talent'.