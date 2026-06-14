David Beckham reveals the secret behind his 27-year marriage to Victoria Beckham

David Beckham has opened up about the foundation of his enduring marriage to wife Victoria Beckham, revealing that family, mutual support and making time for one another remain at the heart of their relationship.

Speaking to Variety, the retired football star reflected on navigating nearly three decades together while living under the spotlight and facing constant media scrutiny.

"We've been married for 27 years this July. We've been together for 29 years," David said. "We've got four incredible kids. We've got businesses that we work hard on. But we always make time for each other, and we always have."

The couple married at Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin, Ireland, on July 4, 1999, and share four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

According to Beckham, putting family first and encouraging each other's personal growth has been key to making their relationship last.

"I want Victoria to be the best version of herself, and vice versa. And as busy as we are, our family always comes first," he said.

"That's our priority, and that's what makes it work when you've been together for so long. Our priority will always be our family."

Over the years, the couple have renewed their wedding vows in a private ceremony attended by only a handful of guests. Beckham previously revealed that just "about six people" were present, according to People.

The former England captain has also spoken candidly about the realities of a long-term relationship, acknowledging that every marriage experiences challenges.

"Of course, when you're with someone for that amount of time, of course you have your ups and downs, everybody knows that, and at the end of the day we were lucky because we had each other at those moments," he said in an earlier interview, as quoted by People.

Last year, Victoria celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary with a heartfelt Instagram tribute, sharing a throwback photograph of the couple.

"Another year, another chapter in our love story. I'm so proud of the beautiful family and life we've built together," she wrote.

"You and our four incredible children complete me. I love you so much, David Beckham. Here's to 26 years!!"