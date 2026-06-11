David Beckham to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star ahead of Fifa World Cup

Sir David Beckham is set to receive the 2,849th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on June 12, just as the United States gears up to host the Fifa World Cup 2026.

The former England captain will be honoured in the Sports Entertainment category during a ceremony outside Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. Hollywood Chamber of Commerce officials confirmed that actor Tom Cruise and Beckham's wife, Victoria Beckham, will be among the guest speakers, while radio personality Ellen K will emcee the event.

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to welcome David Beckham to the Hollywood Walk of Fame," said Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez.

She added that the honour comes at a fitting moment as the United States prepares to host the World Cup, citing Beckham's role in raising football's profile in America and his influence across sport, entertainment and global culture.

Beckham enjoyed a 20-year playing career with clubs including Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, LA Galaxy and Paris Saint-Germain, while also captaining England for six years.

Since retiring in 2013, he has expanded his business interests and, in 2018, became co-owner of Major League Soccer club Inter Miami CF. The club signed Lionel Messi in 2023 and went on to win the MLS Cup in 2025.

Beyond football, Beckham founded production company Studio 99 and has worked extensively with UNICEF and other charitable organisations. In September 2025, he was knighted by King Charles III for services to sport and charity.

The ceremony will be streamed live on the Hollywood Walk of Fame website.